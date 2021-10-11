Home > Bangladesh

Mymensingh man sentenced to death for mother’s murder

  Mymensingh Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Oct 2021 02:26 PM BdST Updated: 11 Oct 2021 02:26 PM BdST

A Mymensingh court has sentenced 50-year-old Md Mustafa to death for the murder of his mother, 70-year-old Mariam Begum.

Mymensingh District and Sessions Judge Md Helal Uddin announced the decision over the case at Bhaluka Police Station at 12:30 am on Monday.

The convict has also been fined Tk 10,000.

Advocate Kabir Uddin Bhuiyan, a public prosecutor at the court, represented the state in the case.

On Dec 23, 2018, Mustafa hacked his mother with a chopper over a land dispute in the Dugulia neighbourhood of Bhaluka Upazila’s Jamirdia. She died at the scene.

Another son of the victim, Md Shah Jalal, filed a case over the incident that day, accusing five.

After an extended investigation, the chargesheet in the case was submitted on Feb 12, 2019 and named Md Mustafa.

