Mymensingh man sentenced to death for mother’s murder

Mymensingh District and Sessions Judge Md Helal Uddin announced the decision over the case at Bhaluka Police Station at 12:30 am on Monday.

The convict has also been fined Tk 10,000.

Advocate Kabir Uddin Bhuiyan, a public prosecutor at the court, represented the state in the case.

On Dec 23, 2018, Mustafa hacked his mother with a chopper over a land dispute in the Dugulia neighbourhood of Bhaluka Upazila’s Jamirdia. She died at the scene.

Another son of the victim, Md Shah Jalal, filed a case over the incident that day, accusing five.

After an extended investigation, the chargesheet in the case was submitted on Feb 12, 2019 and named Md Mustafa.