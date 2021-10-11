Mymensingh man sentenced to death for mother’s murder
Mymensingh Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Oct 2021 02:26 PM BdST Updated: 11 Oct 2021 02:26 PM BdST
A Mymensingh court has sentenced 50-year-old Md Mustafa to death for the murder of his mother, 70-year-old Mariam Begum.
Mymensingh District and Sessions Judge Md Helal Uddin announced the decision over the case at Bhaluka Police Station at 12:30 am on Monday.
The convict has also been fined Tk 10,000.
Advocate Kabir Uddin Bhuiyan, a public prosecutor at the court, represented the state in the case.
On Dec 23, 2018, Mustafa hacked his mother with a chopper over a land dispute in the Dugulia neighbourhood of Bhaluka Upazila’s Jamirdia. She died at the scene.
Another son of the victim, Md Shah Jalal, filed a case over the incident that day, accusing five.
After an extended investigation, the chargesheet in the case was submitted on Feb 12, 2019 and named Md Mustafa.
- Pori Moni falls ill in courtroom
- Daily count: 14 virus deaths, 481 cases
- Pori Moni gets bail in drug case
- First reactor vessel installed at Rooppur plant
- 2 minors die in Chattogram road accident
- Serum sends 1m AstraZeneca doses
- UNHCR to help Rohingya on Bhasan Char
- Turag capsize: death toll rises to five
Most Read
- Mymensingh joint suicide defies common sense
- Actress Pori Moni falls ill in courtroom
- Pressure builds in Bangladesh as global LNG prices lurch to record high
- Abdul Qadeer Khan, father of Pakistan’s nuclear bomb, dies at 85
- Pori Moni receives bail in drug case
- Has COVID’s capacity for harm diminished? A Magsaysay-winning scientist warns of new variant
- Malaysia lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people
- First reactor pressure vessel installed at Rooppur nuclear power plant
- Invisible scars: COVID takes a heavy toll on mental health
- His sister was brutally raped. He declared war on the crime and designed an app to fight it