Detectives to question Moosa Bin Shamser, wife over alleged ties to fraudster

Moosa and his wife will be questioned at the DB offices on Oct 12, said Joint Commissioner Harunor Rashid.

Quader was arrested on Thursday and is charged with defrauding people by posing as additional secretary of the public administration ministry.

Earlier on Sunday, law enforcers interviewed Moosa's youngest son Zuberi Hajjaj, according to Moshiur Rahman, deputy commissioner of detective police.

He told bdnews24.com that they had talked to their son. The matter has been explained to him.

"We have already spoken to their son and explained the matter to him. Hopefully, his parents will come to our offices on Tuesday."

Police also arrested Quader's wife Sharmin Chowdhury and three others on charges of embezzling millions of takas by cheating ordinary people over almost 14 years.

Abdul Quader's real name is Abdul Quader Majhi and he only studied up to Class X. Police said that Quader was using the surname Chowdhury instead of Majhi as a ploy to defraud people when he came to Dhaka.

In a media briefing after his arrest, DB officer Hafiz Akhtar said Quader is a big-time fraudster and has swindled people out of millions through various scams.

"After his arrest, we found a picture of him with Moosa Bin Shamser. Quader told DB officials that he was Musa bin Shamser's legal adviser."

During the raid, police found a cheque for Tk 200 million issued by Moosa in Quader's favour, said Deputy Commissioner Moshiur.

Quader had also entered into a contract with Moosa's wife, he said, adding: "We want to talk to the two of them about all these issues."