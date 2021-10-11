Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 11 virus deaths, 599 cases in a day

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Oct 2021 05:01 PM BdST Updated: 11 Oct 2021 05:01 PM BdST

Bangladesh has registered 11 new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 27,699.

The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,562,958 as 599 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Monday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 7 fatalities and 456 infections.

Nationwide, another 699 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,523,833.

As many as 23,193 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 2.58 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.53 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.

Globally, more than 237.94 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and over 4.85 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

