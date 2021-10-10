Pori Moni receives bail in drug case

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Sikder made the decision on Sunday.

A hearing in the case was to be held on Sunday. The Criminal Investigation Department submitted a chargesheet against Pori Moni and two others to the court. The court took cognisance of the charges and then transferred the case to the Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s court.

Both Pori Moni and Kabir Howladar previously received bail in the case until the chargesheet was submitted. Both of them turned themselves in to the court on Sunday and petitioned for bail. The court approved both their petitions. Ashraful Islam Dipu, another of Pori Moni’s associates, had previously received bail.

Lawyer Nilanjana Rifat Surovi represented Pori Moni at the hearing, while Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu represented the state and opposed the bail.

The court granted the bail after hearing arguments from both sides.

On Aug 4, RAB conducted a raid on Pori Moni’s home in Banani Road 12. They seized a significant amount of drugs from the house at the time.

On Aug 5, she was remanded for four days and on Aug 10 she was remanded for another two days in the case.

On Aug 13, after the second round of remand was finished, she was sent to prison.

A court accepted yet another remand petition against the actress on Aug 19, granting another day to interrogate her.

She was sent back to prison on Aug 21 after that remand ended.

On Aug 31, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayes granted Pori Moni bail until the chargesheet was submitted. She was released from prison the following day.