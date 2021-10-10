Bangladesh logs 14 virus deaths, 481 cases in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Oct 2021 05:15 PM BdST Updated: 10 Oct 2021 05:15 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 14 new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 27,688.
The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,562,359 as 481 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Sunday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 7 fatalities and 361 infections.
Nationwide, another 699 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,523,833.
As many as 20,355 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 2.36 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.53 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.
Globally, over 237.65 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and nearly 4.85 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
