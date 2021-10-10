2 minors die as speeding lorry crashes into parked truck in Chattogram

The accident occurred near the bus station in Sitakunda Upazila on Sunday morning.

The victims were identified as Md Siyam, 10, and Md Johnny, 14.

The pickup truck was unloading fish after it was parked on a bypass road.

Siyam and Johnny were both in front of the vehicle and killed on the spot after the lorry hit the pickup from behind, said Amir Faruk, the Highway Police official in charge of the Kumira Police Outpost.

Faruk, a local police inspector, said Johnny was a fishmonger who went to buy fish to sell at local markets. Siyam and his father were passing through the area on their way to have breakfast at a restaurant.

Siyam’s father was also injured in the accident. Police seized the lorry, but the driver managed to escape.