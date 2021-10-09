UNHCR in deal to help Rohingya refugees on Bhasan Char

The UNHCR signed a memorandum of understanding, or MoU, with the government at the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief on Saturday.

Md Mohsin, additional secretary of the ministry, signed the document on behalf of the Bangladesh government. UNHCR Bangladesh Representative Johannes van der Klaauw signed on behalf of the refugee agency.

“The agencies of the United Nations will provide humanitarian assistance for the Rohingya on Bhasan Char from now, as they do in Cox’s Bazar,” Mohsin said.

Basic needs such as food and nutrition, drinking water, health care, sanitation, and an unofficial education following the curriculum of Myanmar will be arranged on the island with the help of the UNHCR. So far the Bangladesh government has worked to ensure that these needs are met, said Mohsin.

The security issues of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals, local and foreign workers of different humanitarian organisations, and NGOs will be looked after by the government of Bangladesh, Mohsin said, adding that if the relocation of the Rohingya community negatively affects the nearby population, UN aid organisations will take necessary measures.

“Enough steps have been taken to ensure security in Bhasan Char,” Mohsin said. “An additional 200 Ansar (Bangladesh Ansar) members will be deployed in the region for security.”

Bangladesh hosts 1.1 million Rohingya refugees who fled the crackdown of the Myanmar government at different times. As many as 700,000 Rohingya arrived at Cox’s Bazar in 2017 amid violence in neighbouring Rakhine state. To reduce the pressure of the population in a region known for tourism, the country decided to relocate 100,000 Rohingyas to Bhasan Char from Cox’s Bazar.

Enamur Rahman, state minister for disaster management and relief, who was present as the chief guest in the MoU signing program, said that the government aims to relocate around 80,000 more Rohingya refugees to Bhasan Char within the next three months.

So far a total of 18,846 Rohingyas from 4,724 families were relocated to the island. It was equipped with 120 cyclone shelters and 1,440 houses, the state minister said.

Answering a question from the media, Enamur said: “The media reported that the Rohingya refugees are not getting enough food on Bhasan Char. This is not true. Thirty-four NGOs from Bangladesh have been working there.”

Klaauw, the country’s representative of UNHCR, said all-encompassing cooperation of the Bangladesh government and its people has made it easier to ensure housing, food and health care for the displaced nationals of Myanmar.

Hoping for the “active participation” of the UN to repatriate Rohingya refugees to their home country, Enamur said: “The arrangements that have been made for the displaced Rohingya citizens of Myanmar in Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char are temporary. Our ultimate goal is to repatriate these displaced Myanmar nationals.”