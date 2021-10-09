Three dead, several missing after trawler capsizes in Turag River

Several other passengers of the vessel that capsized near the Aminbazar coalfield on Saturday are still missing, according to some locals.

The three bodies were recovered by divers of the Fire Service around noon, Dhaka Division's Superintendent of Police Faridul Islam told bdnews24.com.

One of the victims is a woman in her thirties, while the two children were around 5 to 6 years old.

"About five people are missing. The Fire Service divers are trying to find them," Faridul said.

The trawler sank around 6:30 am but the incident was reported to the authorities a couple of hours later, according to Lima Khanam, an official at the Fire Service's control room.

Earlier, Alamgir Sheikh, chief of Aminbazar police, said several people had boarded the sand-laden trawler to cross the river.

Ten people were rescued, while seven or eight others were missing, he had added.