University teacher loses arm after truck ploughs into bus in Mymensingh

The incident took place at the Upazila's Bashati area around 8pm Thursday, according to Phulpur Police OC Abdullah Al Mamun.

The victim, Hasan Mohammad Murshed, is an assistant professor of the university's Department of Animal Science.

He later underwent surgery at Dhaka's Labaid Specialized Hospital, said Dr Mohammad Mahir Uddin, proctor of BAU.

Murshed was on his way to Sherpur from BAU on a bus operated by Adil Paribahan but his hand was hanging out of the vehicle’s window when the collision occurred, according to OC Mamun.

“His hand was severed and fell on the road after a speeding truck coming from Sherpur struck the bus,” Mamun said, adding that the bus driver fled after parking the vehicle near the Upazila Health Complex in Nokla.

Shortly after the accident, locals took the victim to the Upazila Health Complex. He was later transferred to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, or MMCH, after receiving first aid. MMCH then sent him to the hospital in Dhaka for further treatment.