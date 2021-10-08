They went ‘missing’ on their way to a picnic. Now they are in police custody

Finally, the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police revealed at night that the 18 people were detained because of their connections to the company that runs unauthorised credit operations online. Their relatives were seen waiting at the DB Headquarters on Minto Road at about 10 pm.

The development comes amid ramped-up investigations into e-commerce firms that allegedly swindled customers and sellers out of billions of takas in the name of huge discounts.

The detainees are all employees of New Miracle Fintech Bangladesh at Baridhara DOHS.

They booked a resort in Gazipur, named Aronnobash, for a daylong stay and left Dhaka at 7 am on Thursday. The resort prepared food and kept the rooms ready for them, but they did not arrive, said its owner Mahbubur Rahman.

Debojit Dey, brother of Debashish Dey who is among the 18 employees of New Miracle, said Debashish left home at 6 am. His phone rang when their mother called him at 10 am but no one received the call. Their father Dulal Chandra Dey then went to Adabor Police Station to file a complaint.

Sub-Inspector Madhob Chowdhury of Adabor police said they asked Dulal to file the complaint with the police station near the place of the incident.

Sharid Hasan, the fiancé of Jannatul Ferdous Iti, said he travelled with Iti outside the New Miracle offices around 7 am and talked to her for the last time after about an hour. Iti told him that they were on the way to Gazipur. He did not hear from her for the rest of the day.

Cynthia, the wife of New Miracle human resource manager Nazmus Sakib, said she went to Gulshan Police Station, but the officials there asked her to file the complaint at Cantonment Police Station.

The families went to Cantonment Police Station about 8 pm and learnt that the missing people were in DB custody.

AKM Hafiz Akter, an additional commissioner at DMP’s Detective Branch, said Chinese owners of New Miracle were running unauthorised lending operations by using Bangladeshis in the name of microcredit.

The company charges 100 percent monthly interest on the loans, according to him.

Police were checking how much the detainees were involved with the illegal activities of the company, Hafiz said. “Those who are not involved will be released. The owners will face legal action.”