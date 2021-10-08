Myanmar earthquake shakes parts of Bangladesh

The 5.6 magnitude quake struck at 12:28 am on Friday with the epicentre 46 km west-northwest of Monywa, the largest city in Myanmar’s Sagaing region, and 114 km deep, according to the US Geological Survey.

Bangladeshis, mostly the residents of Chattogram and Sylhet, felt the tremors, said Mominul Islam, an official at Bangladesh Department of Meteorology’s Earthquake Observation Centre.

No casualties were reported immediately. Epicentred 477 km from Dhaka, it was a "slow slip zone interpolate earthquake", according to Professor Syed Humayun Akhter, supervisor of Dhaka University’s Earth Observatory.

A series of mild earthquakes shook Bangladesh's Sylhet in May and June, sending residents into panic. The tremors are being seen as the harbinger of a major quake by experts who call for regular earthquake drills without further ado in the region to deal with a possible disaster.