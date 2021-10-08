India set to resume tourist visa services on Oct 12

Bangladeshi nationals will be able to visit India on flights under the 'air bubble arrangement' from Nov 15 onwards, the Indian High Commission announced on Friday.

Those travelling as groups by chartered flights scheduled after Oct 15 can also apply for tourist visas.

The Indian authorities will start granting visas from Oct 12, according to the High Commission.

Fresh tourist visas, however, will be necessary even if a traveller holds a valid tourist visa that had been issued earlier.

For now, tourist visas will be valid for travel by air and sea only.

Bangladesh started operating flights to and from India in October 2020 under the air bubble agreement amid the coronavirus pandemic.

An air bubble is a temporary arrangement between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger flights under special circumstances at a time when regular international flights are suspended as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

But in April 2021, air links between the neighbouring countries were suspended after the pandemic took a catastrophic turn in India.

Flight operations between South Asian nations resumed in September after a four-month closure.