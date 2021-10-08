Chinese nationals among seven remanded over illicit lending via app
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Oct 2021 07:35 PM BdST Updated: 08 Oct 2021 08:06 PM BdST
Police have received a court order to quiz in custody two Chinese nationals and five Bangladeshis on charges of duping people into a fraudulent scheme under cover of digital microfinance.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Debobrata Biswas on Friday also ordered five other Bangladeshis to jail in a case under the Digital Security Act.
The remanded Chinese nationals are Hi Minxi and Yang Ciki, and Bangladeshis are Majumder Fazle Gofran, Ahsan Kamal, Himel Or Rashid, Nazmus Sakib and Jerin Tasnim Binte Islam.
Those sent to jail are Emanuel Edward Gomez, Arifuzzaman, Shahinoor Alam, Shuvo Gomez and Akram Ali.
Investigator Pran Krishna Sarker, a sub-inspector at Detective Branch’s Cyber and Special Crime Unit, produced the 12 accused in court in the case with Dhanmondi police.
The sub-inspector sought a 10-day remand for the seven people, while the defence lawyers pleaded for their bail, said Md Esharat Ali, a sub-inspector of court police.
Police detained 18 employees of New Miracle Fintech Bangladesh on their way to a picnic from their Baridhara DOHS office on Thursday, Oct 7, 2021. The company was allegedly running unauthorised credit business online.
Their apps collected information from the clients’ mobile phones, such as calendar events, camera, contact, location and messages, compromising personal data security.
The suspects ran credit business with high interests in the name of unsecured loans through apps like Tikala, Cashman, Rapid Cash and Mar Cash, which have the servers in China and operated from the country.
Some Chinese nationals lured clients into a fraud scheme in the name of low-interest loans through the apps, police said.
The case was filed after a customer complained to police.
On Thursday, police detained 18 employees of New Miracle Fintech Bangladesh on their way to a picnic from their Baridhara DOHS office.
The development comes amid ramped-up investigations into e-commerce firms that allegedly swindled customers and sellers out of billions of takas in the name of huge discounts.
Police said Chinese owners of New Miracle were running unauthorised lending operations by using Bangladeshis in the name of microcredit. The company charges 100 percent monthly interest on the loans, according to the law enforcers.
- 7 remanded over illicit lending via app
- University teacher loses arm in Mymensingh crash
- 7 virus deaths, lowest daily tally since mid-March
- UK lifts quarantine rule for fully-jabbed Bangladeshis
- India set to reopen for tourists
- Earthquake shakes parts of Bangladesh
- Missing for a day, 18 people end up in police custody
- India allows Serum to send 1m doses
- University teacher loses arm after truck ploughs into bus in Mymensingh
- Bangladesh logs 7 virus deaths, the lowest daily tally since mid-March
- UK recognises Bangladesh vaccine certificate; no quarantine for fully-vaccinated travellers
- India set to resume tourist visa services on Oct 12
- Myanmar earthquake shakes parts of Bangladesh
- They went ‘missing’ on their way to a picnic. Now they are in police custody
Most Read
- Jagannath University to lose playground as a shopping mall looms
- Myanmar earthquake shakes parts of Bangladesh
- They went ‘missing’ on their way to a picnic. Now they are in police custody
- India allows Serum to send 1m AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Bangladesh: report
- UK recognises Bangladesh vaccine certificate; no quarantine for fully-vaccinated travellers
- US electronics firm struck deal to transport and hire Uyghur workers
- Afghan women launch school for refugees on US army base
- Ivermectin: A COVID 'miracle' drug rooted in false science
- India set to resume tourist visa services on Oct 12
- Journalists who took on Putin and Duterte win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize