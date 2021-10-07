Massive blaze burns at least 80 stores at Patuakhali market
Patuakhali Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Oct 2021 11:15 AM BdST Updated: 07 Oct 2021 11:15 AM BdST
At least 80 stores have been burnt in a fire at the Patuakhali market, the largest commercial centre in the district town.
The fire started early on Thursday, said ABM Montaz Uddin Ahmed, deputy director of the Barishal Division Fire Service.
Six firefighting units were dispatched to the scene of the blaze and got the fire under control after two hours.
But the fire had already burnt through stories selling groceries, hardware, crockery, stationeries, rice storage warehouses and other businesses.
There haven’t been any reports of casualties in the fire, Mohammad Shahidullah, the district superintendent of police, told bdnews24.com.
An investigation will be launched into the cause of the fire, he said. The probe will also work to ascertain the extent of the damages.
Patuakhali Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Kamal Hossen, the district superintendent of police and other senior officials in the local administration inspected the scene after the fire was put out.
Store owners and employees rushed to the scene early on Thursday after hearing of the blaze. Some desperately attempted to move their stock elsewhere before the fire caught up to their businesses.
The store owners claim the damage from the fire could exceed Tk 1 billion.
- Missing girls wanted to go to Japan: RAB
- Mohib Ullah murder: 3 more Rohingya remanded
- 2 die in Cumilla road accident
- 4 of 7 missing Dhaka girls rescued
- Verdict on SK Sinha’s graft case deferred
- AB Bank deputy managing director arrested
- Police press drugs charges against Pori Moni
- Refugees are business to some: Hasina
- Massive blaze burns at least 80 stores at Patuakhali market
- Missing Pallabi girls wanted to flee to Japan: RAB
- Abrar murder verdict expected in November, state lawyer says
- Mohib Ullah killing: Police get remand to interrogate 3 more Rohingya men
- 2 die as covered van hits autorickshaw in Cumilla
- Firing on the border, if necessary, to stop drugs, arms smuggling from Myanmar: Momen
Most Read
- Jagannath University to lose playground as a shopping mall looms
- Hasina vows punishment for e-commerce fraudsters, recovery of funds
- Missing Pallabi girls wanted to flee to Japan: RAB
- Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed ordered phones of ex-wife and lawyers to be hacked, UK court says
- Applications for Beximco sukuk exceed 56% of public offering
- New effort to set up four human milk banks in Dhaka
- Bangladesh reports 21 virus deaths, 703 cases in a day
- Mohib Ullah killing: 3 more Rohingya men remanded
- A ‘historical event’: first malaria vaccine approved by WHO
- Abrar murder verdict expected in November, state lawyer says