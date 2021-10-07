Massive blaze burns at least 80 stores at Patuakhali market

The fire started early on Thursday, said ABM Montaz Uddin Ahmed, deputy director of the Barishal Division Fire Service.

Six firefighting units were dispatched to the scene of the blaze and got the fire under control after two hours.

But the fire had already burnt through stories selling groceries, hardware, crockery, stationeries, rice storage warehouses and other businesses.

There haven’t been any reports of casualties in the fire, Mohammad Shahidullah, the district superintendent of police, told bdnews24.com.

An investigation will be launched into the cause of the fire, he said. The probe will also work to ascertain the extent of the damages.

Patuakhali Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Kamal Hossen, the district superintendent of police and other senior officials in the local administration inspected the scene after the fire was put out.

Store owners and employees rushed to the scene early on Thursday after hearing of the blaze. Some desperately attempted to move their stock elsewhere before the fire caught up to their businesses.

The store owners claim the damage from the fire could exceed Tk 1 billion.