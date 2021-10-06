Mohib Ullah killing: 3 more Rohingya men remanded

Cox’s Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farah made the decision on Wednesday, said court police Inspector Chandan Kumar Chakrabarty.

The three suspects to be interrogated are Abdus Salam, 32, Ziaur Rahman, 30, and Md Ilias, 35.

According to Inspector Chakrabarty, case investigators had brought Salam and Rahman to court on Sunday to petition for a seven-day remand.

Ilias was brought to court the following day and police had petitioned for a seven-day remand to interrogate him as well.

The judge set the remand hearings for all three on Wednesday.

The suspects were brought to court from the Cox’s Bazar district prison on Wednesday. The magistrate then granted law enforcers three days to question each of them.

The same court had previously granted law enforcers three days to interrogate two other suspects in the case – Md Selim, 33, and Shawkat Ullah, 23.

A group of unidentified gunmen killed 48-year-old Mohib Ullah at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya on Sept 29.

Mohib Ullah, the chairman of moderate Rohingya group Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, had come to be known as a ‘voice for the Rohingya’ in the Western media.

He represented the group ousted from Myanmar at a UN Human Rights Council in Geneva in 2019 and also had a meeting with then US President Donald Trump.

His family believes another Rohingya group – the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, or ARSA – is responsible for his death. Bangladeshi law enforcers also suspect a Rohingya faction orchestrated the killing.

The Bangladesh government has vowed to bring the killers to justice amid mounting international concern over the civil society leader’s death.

So far, law enforcers have received a remand to interrogate five suspects over the killing of Mohib Ullah. But none have been interrogated yet.