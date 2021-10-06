Missing Pallabi girls wanted to flee to Japan: RAB
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Oct 2021 11:25 PM BdST Updated: 06 Oct 2021 11:25 PM BdST
The three college girls, who went missing five days ago, had actually fled their homes in Dhaka's Pallabi to escape the ‘excessive pressure’ their families put on them to follow social and religious rules, according to the Rapid Action Battalion.
They learned Japanese on the internet and tried to travel to East Asian nation by sea, the elite police unit said on Wednesday, after rescuing the girls from Mirpur Beribadh.
The girls were drawn to Japan as it offers “equal rights to men and women, freedom, opportunity to get adopted and a moderate view on social and religious bindings”, according to the RAB.
The students of colleges in Mirpur and Pallabi, the three friends travelled to Cox’s Bazar in the hope of making the journey to Japan, but returned to Dhaka after the people they had spoken to about the trip acted suspiciously.
They had left home for college on Oct 1, but did not return. Their families noticed that their certificates, some cash and gold ornaments were missing.
One of the girls' sister filed a case of kidnapping at Pallabi Police Station. The police have since arrested four of their friends in the case.
The RAB, which launched a shadow investigation into the case, said in a statement the investigators tracked down the girls based on different information.
The girls told the RAB that they lost interest in their studies due to “excessive pressure” from their families to adhere to social and religious norms, in addition to their addiction to social media.
After they grew an interest in Japanese culture, they learned the language by watching Japanese TV shows and movies.
They met one Hafsa Chowdhury, estimated to be 25 years old, while hanging out with friends two months ago. Hafsa proposed the idea to send them to Japan after hearing about their interest in the island nation.
Following Hafsa’s plan, they went to Gabtoli after leaving home and deleted their social media and email IDs. They also destroyed their mobile phones.
Later, they travelled by boat to Amin Bazar where Hafsa’s associates were waiting with a microbus that dropped them at an unknown location. Then, they were taken to Kamalapur Railway Station by an autorickshaw.
After failing to get a train to Chattogram, they travelled to Cumilla’s Moynamoti.
They cut their hair, put on Western clothes and bought new mobile phones to cover their tracks. The girls did not use mobile data, but only WiFi for internet while travelling to Cox’s Bazar via Chattogram.
Two associates of Hafsa, identifying themselves as 'Asif' and 'Shafiq', met them in Cox’s Bazar and took away some of their money and gold ornaments.
Panicked, they returned to the hotel. Finally they decided to return to Dhaka after sensing the RAB's presence around the place.
The RAB said it was trying to trace and arrest Hafsa and her associates.
- Mohib Ullah murder: 3 more Rohingya remanded
- 2 die in Cumilla road accident
- 4 of 7 missing Dhaka girls rescued
- Verdict on SK Sinha’s graft case deferred
- AB Bank deputy managing director arrested
- Police press drugs charges against Pori Moni
- Refugees are business to some: Hasina
- ‘Why would anyone vote for BNP?’ asks Hasina
- Missing Pallabi girls wanted to flee to Japan: RAB
- Abrar murder verdict expected in November, state lawyer says
- Mohib Ullah killing: Police get remand to interrogate 3 more Rohingya men
- 2 die as covered van hits autorickshaw in Cumilla
- Firing on the border, if necessary, to stop drugs, arms smuggling from Myanmar: Momen
- Police rescue four of seven girls who went missing in Dhaka
Most Read
- Jagannath University to lose playground as a shopping mall looms
- Hasina vows punishment for e-commerce fraudsters, recovery of funds
- Extreme heat bakes 25 Dhaka neighbourhoods as climate warms up: study
- Captured, killed or compromised: CIA admits to losing dozens of informants
- Bangladesh reports 21 virus deaths, 703 cases in a day
- Firing on the border, if necessary, to stop drugs, arms smuggling from Myanmar: Momen
- Mohib Ullah killing: 3 more Rohingya men remanded
- Bangladesh resumes broadcast of BBC, CNN, Star Sports and 21 other channels
- IMF trims 2021 GDP forecast, citing 'vaccine divide,' inflation
- Taliban fighters killed 13 Hazara in Daykundi province: Amnesty International