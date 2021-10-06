Missing Pallabi girls wanted to flee to Japan: RAB

They learned Japanese on the internet and tried to travel to East Asian nation by sea, the elite police unit said on Wednesday, after rescuing the girls from Mirpur Beribadh.

The girls were drawn to Japan as it offers “equal rights to men and women, freedom, opportunity to get adopted and a moderate view on social and religious bindings”, according to the RAB.

The students of colleges in Mirpur and Pallabi, the three friends travelled to Cox’s Bazar in the hope of making the journey to Japan, but returned to Dhaka after the people they had spoken to about the trip acted suspiciously.

They had left home for college on Oct 1, but did not return. Their families noticed that their certificates, some cash and gold ornaments were missing.

One of the girls' sister filed a case of kidnapping at Pallabi Police Station. The police have since arrested four of their friends in the case.

The RAB, which launched a shadow investigation into the case, said in a statement the investigators tracked down the girls based on different information.

The girls told the RAB that they lost interest in their studies due to “excessive pressure” from their families to adhere to social and religious norms, in addition to their addiction to social media.

After they grew an interest in Japanese culture, they learned the language by watching Japanese TV shows and movies.

They met one Hafsa Chowdhury, estimated to be 25 years old, while hanging out with friends two months ago. Hafsa proposed the idea to send them to Japan after hearing about their interest in the island nation.

Following Hafsa’s plan, they went to Gabtoli after leaving home and deleted their social media and email IDs. They also destroyed their mobile phones.

Later, they travelled by boat to Amin Bazar where Hafsa’s associates were waiting with a microbus that dropped them at an unknown location. Then, they were taken to Kamalapur Railway Station by an autorickshaw.

After failing to get a train to Chattogram, they travelled to Cumilla’s Moynamoti.

They cut their hair, put on Western clothes and bought new mobile phones to cover their tracks. The girls did not use mobile data, but only WiFi for internet while travelling to Cox’s Bazar via Chattogram.

Two associates of Hafsa, identifying themselves as 'Asif' and 'Shafiq', met them in Cox’s Bazar and took away some of their money and gold ornaments.

Panicked, they returned to the hotel. Finally they decided to return to Dhaka after sensing the RAB's presence around the place.

The RAB said it was trying to trace and arrest Hafsa and her associates.