Firing on the border, if necessary, to stop drugs, arms smuggling from Myanmar: Momen
Sylhet Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Oct 2021 12:44 AM BdST Updated: 06 Oct 2021 12:44 AM BdST
Bangladeshi forces will open fire on the border, if necessary, to stop drugs and arms trafficking from Myanmar, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said.
“We will never kill a single person at the border. We don’t want to open fire on the Bangladesh-Myanmar border. But from now, we’ll resort to firing to stop illegal activities,” the minister said on Tuesday.
Speaking to journalists after handing over ambulances sent by India as gift to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, Momen said he had talked to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan about the issue.
He also said the authorities are working to bring to justice the killers of top Rohingya civil society leader Mohib Ullah. He was killed by armed men at a refugee camp in Bangladesh on Sept 29.
Murders and other crimes are not uncommon in the sprawling camps. The Muslim Rohingya refugees, who fled decades of persecution and a brutal 2017 military crackdown in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, are also blamed for smuggling methamphetamine-based yaba pills from the other side of the border.
Mohib Ullah was known as a moderate who advocated for the Rohingya to return to Myanmar with rights they were previously denied during decades of persecution. His relatives and followers blamed armed groups for his murder.
