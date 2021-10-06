2 die as covered van hits autorickshaw in Cumilla

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway between the Suagazi and Bhatpara areas at 7 am on Wednesday, Mainamati Highway Police Station Sub-Inspector Khorshed Alam said.

The victims were identified as Md Jamil, 32, and Md Mozammel, 33.

“A Chattogram-bound covered van hit an auto-rickshaw which was parked on a corner of the road. Two have died on the spot,” SI Alam said.

Police have seized the covered van but the driver and his assistant managed to escape, Alam added.

It is believed the driver fell asleep at the wheel, leading to the crash, the SI said.

A case is being prepared over the incident.