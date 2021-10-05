Police rescue four of seven girls who went missing in Dhaka

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police rescued two girls from Dhaka’s Sadarghat area on Monday night, while Rupnagar Police found one in Gazipur and Mirpur Police located another in Netrokona, Deputy Commissioner ASM Mahtab Uddin of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police told bdnews24.com.

On Friday, two girls – one 13 and the other 14 – went missing from Mirpur’s Janata Housing. One of them was a school student, while the other was a domestic aide.

The following day, the family filed a general diary with Mirpur police saying they did not return home on Friday.

On Sept 29, two girls – one 13 and the other 10 – went missing from Mirpur’s Ansar Camp area. The mother of one of the children filed a general diary over the incident with Mirpur police.

Two of the rescued were found with their lovers, police said. They did not say where the other two were found.

Though these four girls have been found by law enforcers, three college students from Pallabi are still missing.

A case has been lodged by the sister of one of the girls at Pallabi Police Station in connection with the incident.

Four suspects were named in the case. Police have arrested the suspects for questioning.