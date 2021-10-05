Police arrest AB Bank deputy managing director over fraud case
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Oct 2021 12:53 PM BdST Updated: 05 Oct 2021 12:53 PM BdST
Police have arrested AB Bank Deputy Managing Director Abdur Rahman on charges of fraud.
“A warrant was issued for his arrest in a case filed at the court and he was arrested from his home in Gulshan on Wednesday morning,” Newton Das, deputy commissioner of Gulshan Zone police, told bdnews24.com.
The police official said that the case had accused Rahman of fraud, but could not give any specific details on the charges.
Gulshan police say Rahman has been taken to court following the arrest.
Two AB Bank officials – AB Bank Assistant Vice President Abdur Rahim and Vice President Shahidul Islam - were arrested on Sunday for embezzling Tk 1.76 billion through fake work orders and illegal bank guarantees.
A court scrapped their petitions for bail and sent them to prison.
On Jun 8, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed a case against 17 people, including two former AB Bank Managing Directors – Mashiur Rahman Chowdhury and Shameem Ahmed Chowdhury.
- Police press drugs charges against Pori Moni
- Refugees are business to some: Hasina
- ‘Why would anyone vote for BNP?’ asks Hasina
- Verdict on Babar’s ACC case on Oct 12
- Model Piasha remanded over Muniya’s death
- Virus infection rate dips to 2.9%
- Another Rohingya man detained over Mohib Ullah killing
- Mohib Ullah killing: Two Rohingya men remanded
- Police press drugs charges against actress Pori Moni
- Refugees are business to some, says Hasina
- ‘Why would anyone vote for BNP?’ asks Hasina
- Two men sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault on Noakhali woman
- Court set to deliver verdict on Babar’s ACC case over illegal assets on Oct 12
- Bangladesh to get 2.5 million more Pfizer doses soon
Most Read
- Jagannath University to lose playground as a shopping mall looms
- Facebook blames 'faulty configuration change' for nearly six-hour outage
- Refugees are ‘business’ to some, says Hasina
- Facebook is weaker than we knew
- Police press drugs charges against actress Pori Moni
- ‘Why would anyone vote for BNP?’ asks Hasina
- Thailand joins Asian nations in rush to buy Merck's COVID-19 pill
- Foreign channels with ads are off air in Bangladesh. Who will clean the feed?
- Controversial Swedish cartoonist Lars Vilks killed in car crash
- Hasina vows punishment for e-commerce fraudsters, recovery of funds