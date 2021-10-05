Police arrest AB Bank deputy managing director over fraud case

“A warrant was issued for his arrest in a case filed at the court and he was arrested from his home in Gulshan on Wednesday morning,” Newton Das, deputy commissioner of Gulshan Zone police, told bdnews24.com.

The police official said that the case had accused Rahman of fraud, but could not give any specific details on the charges.

Gulshan police say Rahman has been taken to court following the arrest.

Two AB Bank officials – AB Bank Assistant Vice President Abdur Rahim and Vice President Shahidul Islam - were arrested on Sunday for embezzling Tk 1.76 billion through fake work orders and illegal bank guarantees.

A court scrapped their petitions for bail and sent them to prison.

On Jun 8, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed a case against 17 people, including two former AB Bank Managing Directors – Mashiur Rahman Chowdhury and Shameem Ahmed Chowdhury.