Police press drugs charges against actress Pori Moni

The Criminal Investigation Department of police submitted the charge-sheet to a Dhaka court on Monday. Her associates Ashraful Islam Dipu and Kabir Hossain have also been named in the charge-sheet.

The investigators found proof against the accused, said Azad Rahman, an additional superintendent of police at CID.

The law enforcers also arrested Pori Moni’s costume designer Junayed Karim Jimy on similar charges, but filed a separate case against him.

The Rapid Action Battalion arrested the Dhallywood actress after recovering illegal liquor and drugs during a raid on her residence in Dhaka’s Banani on Aug 4. The RAB said Pori Moni had a mini bar at her flat and she used to host parties regularly. She indeed had a licence to drink, but it had expired a long time ago.

The case was transferred to the CID from the Detective Branch after Pori Moni was found to have spent almost 18 hours at DB investigator Golam Saklain’s official residence.

Police received permission from judges for three rounds of remand, totalling seven days, to interrogate Pori Moni over the case. After the remand terms expired on Aug 21, a judge ordered her to jail.

She finally received bail in the case on Aug 31 and was released from jail a day later, after nearly a month in detention.

The raid on her home months after she accused a businessman of trying to rape and murder her at a boating club triggered a debate in Bangladesh.

The High Court questioned the necessity of her three rounds of remand in police custody, concluding that remand orders one after another amounted to an “abuse of power”.