Court set to deliver verdict on Babar’s ACC case over illegal assets on Oct 12

Judge Md Shahidul Islam of Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-7 set the date for the verdict after closing the arguments on Monday.

The former BNP leader, who was sentenced to death for his role in the 2004 grenade attack, appeared before the court during the hearing. He was sent back to prison afterwards.

Babar claimed his innocence and opposed further testimony in the case during his defence hearing on Sept 21.

The ACC filed the case against Babar with Ramna Police Station on Jan 13, 2018, accusing him of amassing illegally earned assets worth over Tk 70 million in excess of the assets he mentioned in his wealth statement to the ACC.