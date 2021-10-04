Bangladesh to get 2.5 million more Pfizer doses soon
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Oct 2021 01:04 PM BdST Updated: 04 Oct 2021 01:04 PM BdST
Bangladesh will receive approximately 2.5 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Planning.
According to ministry spokesman Md Maidul Islam, 625,950 doses will arrive at 11:20 pm on Monday, about 1.26 million doses will arrive at noon on Tuesday and another 625,950 doses at 11:20 pm on Tuesday night.
“The vaccines will be brought on board Emirates Airlines flights,” Islam said. “Bangladesh is receiving these vaccines from the US with the support of the COVAX programme. Officials from the Ministry of Health, the Directorate General of Health Services, the CMSD and the airport will receive the vaccines.”
Bangladesh has received over 3.6 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine thus far.
The first shipment of 100,620 doses arrived on May 21. The second shipment of 1.04 million doses arrived on Sept 1 and a third shipment of 2.5 million doses arrived Sept 28.
