Virus infection rate dips to 2.9% as Bangladesh registers 617 new cases
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Oct 2021 04:58 PM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2021 05:01 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 18 new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 27,573.
The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,557,964 as 617 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Sunday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka registered 401 infections, the highest among eight divisions. Both Dhaka and Chattogram also logged 7 deaths each.
Nationwide, another 1,112 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,518,754.
As many as 21,246 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 2.90 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.48 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.
Globally, over 234.69 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and nearly 4.8 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
