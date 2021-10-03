Mohib Ullah killing: Police get three days to interrogate two Rohingya men

Cox’s Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamannah Farah heard the remand petition and made the decision on Sunday.

The suspects have been identified as Md Selim, 33, and Shawkat Ullah, 23.

The two detainees were brought to court around 10:45 am by prison van, said Chandan Kumar Chakrabarty, an inspector with Cox’s Bazar court police. Investigators then requested a seven-day remand to interrogate the suspects. The magistrate granted them three days.

A group of unidentified gunmen killed the 48-year-old Mohib Ullah at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya on Sept 30.

The chairman of the Arakan Rohinyga Society for Peace and Human Rights, a moderate Rohingya community group, was killed at a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar by unknown gunmen on Sept 29.

Mohib Ullah, who came to be known as a ‘voice for the Rohingya’ in the Western media, represented the group ousted from Myanmar at a UN Human Rights Council in Geneva in 2019. He also had a meeting with then US President Donald Trump,

His family believes another Rohingya group – the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, or ARSA – is responsible for his death. Bangladeshi law enforcers also suspect a Rohingya faction orchestrated the killing.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday vowed to bring the killers to justice amid mounting international concern over the civil society leader’s death.

Md Selim was arrested by the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) from a Lombashia refugee camp on Friday morning, while Ukhiya police arrested Shawkat Ullah from a Madharchara camp.

The APBn has also arrested two others – Abdus Salam, 32, and Ziaur Rahman, 30 – in connection with the killings and turned them over to police.