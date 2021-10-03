Hasina to hold a virtual media briefing on UNGA Monday
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Oct 2021 02:08 PM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2021 02:08 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a media briefing on Monday to highlight her participation in the United Nations General Assembly and other events during her visit to the United States.
Hasina is expected to take part in a virtual media briefing at 4 pm on Monday from her official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka, said Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim. Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar will broadcast the briefing live.
Hasina was in the US for a two-week visit, her first overseas trip after the coronavirus pandemic began. She attended the UNGA and other high-profile events from Sept 19-23. The prime minister attended the UNGA virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She delivered a speech at the UNGA on Sept 24, calling on the international community to act together on global common issues and create space for new partnerships and solutions to tackle emergencies.
In her address, Hasina said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the fore the inadequacy of the global response to emergencies. It has also put a spotlight on the 'critical need' for global solidarity and collaboration, according to her.
She joined a high-level meeting on climate change in New York on Sept 20 at the invitation of her British counterpart Boris Johnson and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
She planted a sapling at the UN Headquarters the same day to mark the birth centenary of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The same day, the prime minister joined a virtual event titled ‘Sustainable Development Solution Network’.
On Sept 21, Hasina joined the inaugural session of the general debate in the UN Headquarters. She also joined the event ‘Business Roundtable: US-Bangladesh Business Council’ that day.
The prime minister addressed the ‘White House Global COVID-19 Summit: Ending the Pandemic and Building Back Better’.
She joined an event on imperatives for a sustainable solution to the Rohingya crisis on the sidelines of the UNGA. She held bilateral meetings with Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and UN chief Guterres, and many other leaders in New York.
- 2005 Chattogram court attack: JMB bomb maker Mizan sentenced to death
- Rohingya organisers seek new path to safety after killing of refugee leader
- Forced haircut: Rabindra University protests ease on govt assurance
