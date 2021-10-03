Another Rohingya man detained over Mohib Ullah killing
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Oct 2021 02:33 PM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2021 02:33 PM BdST
The Armed Police Battalion (APBn) has detained another Rohingya man in connection with the killing of Rohingya community leader Mohammad Mohib Ullah in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya.
Thirty-five-year-old Mohammad Ilias was taken into custody around noon on Sunday, said APBn Captain and Superintendent of Police Mohammad Naimul Haq.
The detainee will be questioned, he said.
Law enforcers have detained a total of five suspects over Mohib Ullah’s death.
A group of unidentified gunmen killed the 48-year-old Mohib Ullah at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya on Sept 30.
The chairman of the Arakan Rohinyga Society for Peace and Human Rights, a moderate Rohingya community group, was killed at a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar by unknown gunmen on Sept 29.
Mohib Ullah, who came to be known as a ‘voice for the Rohingya’ in the Western media, represented the group ousted from Myanmar at a UN Human Rights Council in Geneva in 2019. He also had a meeting with then US President Donald Trump,
His family believes another Rohingya group – the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, or ARSA – is responsible for his death. Bangladeshi law enforcers also suspect a Rohingya faction orchestrated the killing.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday vowed to bring the killers to justice amid mounting international concern over the civil society leader’s death.
