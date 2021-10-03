2005 Chattogram court attack: JMB bomb maker Mizan sentenced to death
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Oct 2021 12:07 PM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2021 12:07 PM BdST
A court has sentenced Jahidul Islam Mizan, aka ‘Boma Mizan’, a bomb maker for banned Islamist outfit Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh to death over a 2005 suicide bomb attack on a Chattogram court. The other living suspect in the case, JMB Chattogram Branch Division Commander Jabed Iqbal aka Mohammad, has been sentenced to life in prison.
Chattogram Anti-Terrorism Tribunal Judge Abdul Halim announced the verdict in the case on Sunday.
Jabed Iqbal was in the dock to hear the verdict, while Mizan is currently serving a 29-year prison sentence in India, Monoranjan Das, the public prosecutor at the tribunal, told bdnews24.com
More to follow
More stories
- Rohingya organisers seek new path to safety
- Forced haircut: Rabindra University protests ease
- Two more held over Mohib Ullah killing
- Mohib Ullah killers will face justice: Momen
- Pandemic job cuts fuel 'multiple crises' for climate migrants
- Hasina returns home after UNGA
- Rohingya militants 'saddened' by killing of Mohib Ullah
- Man arrested over killing of Mohib Ullah
Recent Stories
- Rohingya organisers seek new path to safety after killing of refugee leader
- Forced haircut: Rabindra University protests ease on govt assurance
- Armoury with ties to 1930 anti-British raid, 1971 war to become museum
- Two more Rohingya men arrested over Mohib Ullah killing
- Bangladesh vows to bring killers of Rohingya refugee leader to justice
- For Bangladesh's climate migrants, pandemic job cuts fuel 'multiple crises'
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh cable operators shut broadcast of foreign TV channels with ads
- Bangladesh telecom regulator to block fake, illegal handsets from Oct 1
- Jatiya Party Secretary General Ziauddin Bablu dies at 66
- bKash cuts cash-out charge at ‘favourite’ agents
- Bangladesh records 589 new virus cases, another 24 die
- Bangladesh vows to bring killers of Rohingya refugee leader to justice
- Users can check legal status of mobile phone handsets in Bangladesh via SMS
- Forced haircut: Rabindra University protests ease on govt assurance
- Perilous, roadless jungle becomes a path of desperate hope
- Rohingya organisers seek new path to safety after killing of refugee leader