Home > Bangladesh

2005 Chattogram court attack: JMB bomb maker Mizan sentenced to death

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Oct 2021 12:07 PM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2021 12:07 PM BdST

A court has sentenced Jahidul Islam Mizan, aka ‘Boma Mizan’, a bomb maker for banned Islamist outfit Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh to death over a 2005 suicide bomb attack on a Chattogram court. The other living suspect in the case, JMB Chattogram Branch Division Commander Jabed Iqbal aka Mohammad, has been sentenced to life in prison.

Chattogram Anti-Terrorism Tribunal Judge Abdul Halim announced the verdict in the case on Sunday.

Jabed Iqbal was in the dock to hear the verdict, while Mizan is currently serving a 29-year prison sentence in India, Monoranjan Das, the public prosecutor at the tribunal, told bdnews24.com

 

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories