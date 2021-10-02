Two more Rohingya men arrested over Mohib Ullah killing
Senior Correspondent and Cox's Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Oct 2021 02:14 PM BdST Updated: 02 Oct 2021 02:14 PM BdST
Police have arrested two more men over their suspected involvement in the murder of Rohingya leader Mohammad Mohib Ullah in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya.
The men, both members of the Rohingya refugee community, were nabbed during raids on camps hosting the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals in southern Bangladesh on Friday, according to the Armed Police Batallion (APBn).
The suspects have been identified as Abdus Salam, 30, from Lombashia camp, and Ziaur Rahman, 32, from Kutupalong camp.
A group of unidentified gunmen killed the 48-year-old Mohib Ullah at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya on Sept 30.
The chairman of the Arakan Rohinyga Society for Peace and Human Rights, a moderate Rohingya community group, was killed at a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar by unknown gunmen on Sept 29.
Mohib Ullah, who came to be known as a ‘voice for the Rohingya’ in the Western media, represented the group ousted from Myanmar at a UN Human Rights Council in Geneva in 2019. He also had a meeting with then US President Donald Trump,
His family believes another Rohingya group – the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, or ARSA – is responsible for his death. Bangladeshi law enforcers also suspect a Rohingya faction orchestrated the killing.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday vowed to bring the killers to justice amid mounting international concern over the civil society leader’s death.
The APBn has arrested three Rohingya men in connection with the murder so far.
- Two more held over Mohib Ullah killing
- Mohib Ullah killers will face justice: Momen
- Pandemic job cuts fuel 'multiple crises' for climate migrants
- Hasina returns home after UNGA
- Rohingya militants 'saddened' by killing of Mohib Ullah
- Man arrested over killing of Mohib Ullah
- UN, US condemn killing of Rohingya leader
- Farhana suspended over forced haircut
- Two more Rohingya men arrested over Mohib Ullah killing
- Bangladesh vows to bring killers of Rohingya refugee leader to justice
- For Bangladesh's climate migrants, pandemic job cuts fuel 'multiple crises'
- Hasina returns home after attending UNGA
- Rohingya militants 'saddened' by killing of civil society leader
- Man arrested over killing of Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah
Most Read
- Bangladesh cable operators shut broadcast of foreign TV channels with ads
- Bangladesh telecom regulator to block fake, illegal handsets from Oct 1
- bKash cuts cash-out charge at ‘favourite’ agents
- Bangladesh registering mobile phones with 3-month lifeline for illegal ones
- Jatiya Party Secretary General Ziauddin Bablu dies at 66
- Merck pill breakthrough raises hopes of preventing COVID deaths
- Users can check legal status of mobile phone handsets in Bangladesh via SMS
- Rabindra University suspends teacher Farhana Baten over forced haircut
- Man arrested over killing of Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah
- Bangladesh logs 21 virus deaths, 847 cases in a day