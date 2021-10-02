Forced haircut: Rabindra University protests ease on govt assurance

The protesters lifted their blockade and unlocked the university's administrative building after speaking to Education Minister Dipu Moni on Saturday, said Nazmul Hasan Papon, a third-year student of economics.

“After receiving the probe committee's report, the education minister has assured us that teacher Farhana Yeasmin Baten will be removed permanently from the university. Respecting her assurance, we unlocked the administrative building and lifted the blockade.

However, Papon said students will continue to demonstrate peacefully until the matter is dealt with appropriately. "We will stand peacefully in front of the administrative building during office hours but there won't be any slogans or speeches.

He warned that the protests would resume if the education minister's assurance is not implemented by Monday.

Abdul Latif, the university's acting vice-chancellor, said the chairman and administrative officers of all the departments will meet on Saturday to decide on the next steps.

"The allegations against teacher Farhana Yeasmin have initially been proved and she has been suspended. To permanently remove a teacher, we have to abide by the policies, constitution and rules of the university. Students need to understand this, and give us time for it.”

Rabindra University temporarily suspended Farhana Baten, an associate professor of the Cultural Heritage and Bangladesh Studies Department, over the incident.

It also announced that all exams, academic and administrative activities of the university would be halted for an indefinite period.

The university authority formed a panel to investigate the incident. Farhana stepped down from three administrative positions according to the board’s decision, but she denied that she had forcibly cut the hair of 16 students.

“We received video footage from a CCTV camera. It proves the incident of (the teacher) cutting off the hair of some students with scissors,” Laila Ferdous Himel, chairman of the Rabindra Studies Department and head of the probe panel, said on Friday.

The protesters claimed that the teacher had previously scolded a group of male students for keeping their hair long.

She was seen standing with a pair of scissors in front of an exam hall where first-year students sat for their final test on Sept 26. She then stopped students whose hair exceeded a certain length. Later, she chopped off the hair of 16 students at the entrance.

One of the victims tried to commit suicide by taking sleeping pills a day after the incident because of the humiliation, which led to agitation on the campus.