Bangladesh vows to bring killers of Rohingya refugee leader to justice

The foreign minister made the statement on Saturday amid concern over the civil society leader’s death from the UN and other members of the international community.

The chairman of the Arakan Rohinyga Society for Peace and Human Rights, a moderate Rohingya community group, was killed at a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar by unknown gunmen on Wednesday.

“The killers of Mohib Ullah will certainly face justice,” Momen said, three days after the murder.

Mohib Ullah, who came to be known as a ‘voice for the Rohingya’ in the Western media, represented the group ousted from Myanmar at a UN Human Rights Council in Geneva in 2019. He also had a meeting with then US President Donald Trump,

His family believes another Rohingya group – the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, or ARSA – is responsible for his death. Bangladeshi law enforcers also suspect a Rohingya faction orchestrated the killing.

Mohib Ullah wanted to return to Myanmar, which pushed some self-interested quarters to kill him, said Foreign Minister Momen.

“The government will adopt strict measures against those involved in this killing. No one will be spared.”

The Armed Police Battalion on Friday said they apprehended an individual at the Ukhiya refugee camp in connection with the killing.

Most of the 1.1 million Rohingya who have fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar in the face of persecution are housed at refugee camps in Teknaf and Ukhiya, which are the largest refugee camps in the world.

The Bangladesh and Myanmar governments signed an agreement four years ago to repatriate the refugees, but there has been little progress on the matter since.