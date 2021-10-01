Rohingya militants 'saddened' by killing of civil society leader
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Oct 2021 07:35 PM BdST Updated: 01 Oct 2021 07:35 PM BdST
Rohingya militants demanded accountability on Friday for the killing of a top civil society leader by gunmen in a refugee camp in Bangladesh, saying "criminals" were responsible and decrying "finger-pointing" after the death.
Friday's Twitter statement was made by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, one of several armed groups operating in sprawling refugee camps in the south of Bangladesh.
ARSA said it was shocked and saddened by Wednesday's killing of Mohib Ullah, who led one of the largest of several community groups to emerge since more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled neighbouring Myanmar after a military crackdown in August 2017.
"It is time for bringing the criminals to account instead of finger-pointing with baseless and hearsay accusations," the group said in its statement, blaming the shooting on "transnational border-based criminals", but citing no evidence.
Mohib Ullah, who was in his late 40s, was a moderate leader who had faced threats from hardliners for years, people close to him have said. Speaking after the shooting, his brother, Habib Ullah, had blamed ARSA members for his death.
The United Nations and the United States have condemned the killing and urged a swift investigation by authorities in Bangladesh.
Violent men claiming affiliation to ARSA and other gangs rule the camps at night, refugees say, kidnapping critics and warning women against breaking conservative Islamic norms.
- Man arrested over killing of Mohib Ullah
- UN, US condemn killing of Rohingya leader
- Farhana suspended over forced haircut
- UNHCR condemns killing of Rohingya leader
- Daily count: 23 virus deaths, 860 cases
- Rabindra University: Proof of forced haircuts found
- Nasir-Tamima marriage isn’t legal: PBI
- Investigate killing of Rohingya activist: Amnesty
- Man arrested over killing of Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah
- UN, US condemn killing of Rohingya refugee leader in Bangladesh
- Rabindra University suspends teacher Farhana Baten over forced haircut
- Family says ARSA killed Rohingya refugee leader Mohib Ullah
- Bangladesh telecom regulator to block fake, illegal handsets from Oct 1
- Killing of top Rohingya leader underscores violence in Bangladesh camps
Most Read
- Bangladesh telecom regulator to block fake, illegal handsets from Oct 1
- Bangladesh registering mobile phones with 3-month lifeline for illegal ones
- Rabindra University suspends teacher Farhana Baten over forced haircut
- Users can check legal status of mobile phone handsets in Bangladesh via SMS
- Family says ARSA killed Rohingya refugee leader Mohib Ullah
- Dhaka court summons cricketer Nasir and Tamima in a case over ‘illicit marriage’
- Afghan girls' football squad find new home in Ronaldo's Portugal
- What are the challenges faced by girls growing up in Bangladesh?
- Many senior citizens are deprived of care. What will happen to the youth when they age?
- Man arrested over killing of Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah