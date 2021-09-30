UNHCR condemns killing of Rohingya refugee leader
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Sep 2021 06:55 PM BdST Updated: 30 Sep 2021 06:55 PM BdST
UNHCR has condemned the killing of Rohingya refugee leader Mohib Ullah “in the strongest possible terms”, expressing “deep shock and sadness”.
“We extend our deepest condolences to Mohib Ullah's family, and to the wider Rohingya refugee community who are mourning his loss,” the UN refugee agency said in a statement on Thursday.
Mohib Ullah, 48, was the chairman of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights. He was shot dead around 8:30 pm on Wednesday at his office in the Kutupalong camp in Cox’s Bazar.
He had represented the Rohingya community at the United Nations Human Rights Council in 2019.
UNHCR also urged the Bangladesh authorities to undertake “an immediate investigation and hold those responsible to account”.
“UNHCR is in contact with law enforcement agencies and governmental authorities in charge of maintaining safety and security for the Rohingya refugees living in the camps.”
UNHCR said it has enhanced its staff presence in the camps to ensure that the Rohingya refugees have direct access to support services and can report their concerns.
“Protection and assistance services, including psychosocial support, are being provided to respond to the specific needs of individuals. Trained professionals and refugee volunteers are responding to helplines for refugees.”
Earlier, Amnesty International said Mohib Ullah’s killing sends a “chilling effect across the entire community”.
The human rights group also urged Bangladesh to open an investigation into the killing of the prominent Rohingya activist.
