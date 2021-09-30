Marriage between cricketer Nasir and Tamima isn’t legal: PBI

Tamima married Nasir before she was “properly separated" from her first husband Rakib Hasan, according to the PBI.

What the couple said at a press conference about the divorce did not match the 'truth', said the PBI, adding that the divorce papers which were presented as ‘proof’ were forged.

The issue came to a head after Rakib filed a case in February, challenging his wife’s second marriage.

Mizanur Rahman, the PBI's investigating officer in the case, pressed charges against Nasir, Tamima and Nasir's mother Sumi Akter in the case filed by Rakib.

Tamima was accused of marrying the cricketer without a divorce from her first husband. Nasir has been charged with ‘seducing another man’s wife’, ‘adultery’ and defaming Tamima’s ex-husband.

According to the case dossier, Rakib and Tamima got married in 2011 and that they have an eight-year-old daughter.

Tamima works for a foreign airline as a member of its cabin crew. She was stranded in Saudi Arabia due to the coronavirus lockdown last year on duty.

Rakib said he came to know about Nasir and Tamima’s marriage through wedding photos on social media.

Rakib complained that Tamima married another person while already being in a marital relationship, which is ‘illegal’.

The case was filed under Penal Code 494 and 497, which has provisions of a maximum jail term of seven years and fines if proven.