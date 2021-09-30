Bangladesh telecom regulator to block fake, illegal handsets from Oct 1
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Sep 2021 10:53 PM BdST Updated: 30 Sep 2021 10:53 PM BdST
Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission will begin shutting down counterfeit and illegally imported mobile phones on Friday.
The telecom regulator published a notice on Thursday, saying the National Equipment Identity Registrar will be used to identify illegal handsets.
It has warned the manufacturers, importers and traders against selling illegal handsets.
If a trader sells an illegal mobile phone, they will have to refund the customer and face legal action.
Customers will need to check the legal status of a mobile phone before buying it and then preserve the receipt.
To check the legal status of a phone, they will first need to type “KYD<space>15 digit IMEI number” and send the message to 16002.
An SMS will be sent back with confirmation of the handset's legal status.
To register online, users of mobile phones, which they either bought or received as a gift from abroad, will have to open an account on neir.btrc.gov.bd and choose the 'Special Registration' option.
BTRC said it moved to bar illegal phones from networks in order to optimise government revenue collection, prevent the theft of phones and other crimes committed by using phones.
