Bangladesh logs 23 virus deaths, 860 cases in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Sep 2021 05:29 PM BdST Updated: 30 Sep 2021 05:29 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 23 new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 27,510.
The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,555,911 as 860 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Thursday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka registered 558 new cases, the most among the eight divisions, and six deaths. Chattogram registered seven deaths, the most among the eight divisions, and 128 cases.
Nationwide, another 979 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,515,941.
As many as 26,569 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 3.24 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.43 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.
Globally, over 233.27 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.77 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Nasir-Tamima marriage isn’t legal: PBI
- Investigate killing of Rohingya activist: Amnesty
- US jails Bangladeshi for human smuggling
- 4 die in Padma boat capsize
- State minister alleges 'bribery' at land office
- 17 virus deaths in a day
- HC dismisses anticipatory bail for Anvir
- Two-day remand for Mufti Ibrahim
- Marriage between cricketer Nasir and Tamima isn’t legal: PBI
- Amnesty International urges investigation into Rohingya activist Mohib Ullah’s killing
- US jails Bangladeshi for nearly 4 years over international human smuggling plot
- At least four dead as boat capsizes in Padma river in Chapainawabganj
- State Minister Swapan alleges 'bribery' at land office
- Bangladesh logs 17 virus deaths, 1,178 cases in a day
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank issues notice on savings certificate interest cuts
- Rabindra University teacher Farhana Yeasmin denies forced haircut allegations
- Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah shot dead at Bangladesh refugee camp
- Dhaka court summons cricketer Nasir and Tamima in a case over ‘illicit marriage’
- US jails Bangladeshi for nearly 4 years over international human smuggling plot
- Bashundhara’s Anvir fails to secure anticipatory bail in case over Muniya’s death
- Bangladesh remains an attractive destination for Chinese investors: envoy
- Retailers’ latest headache: shutdowns at their Vietnamese suppliers
- Husband, doctor seek anticipatory bail over the death of Scholastica school counsellor
- Amnesty International urges investigation into Rohingya activist Mohib Ullah’s killing