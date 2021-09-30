Bangladesh logs 23 virus deaths, 860 cases in a day

The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,555,911 as 860 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Thursday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered 558 new cases, the most among the eight divisions, and six deaths. Chattogram registered seven deaths, the most among the eight divisions, and 128 cases.

Nationwide, another 979 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,515,941.

As many as 26,569 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 3.24 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.43 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.

Globally, over 233.27 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.77 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.