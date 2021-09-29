US jails Bangladeshi for nearly 4 years over international human smuggling plot

The Bangladeshi national, Mohamad Milon Hossain, 41, formerly resided in Tapachula, Mexico, the US Justice Department in a statement on Wednesday.

Another Bangladeshi, Moktar Hossain, has been named as Milon’s co-conspirator in the case.

Milon conspired with and assisted human smugglers operating out of Bangladesh, South and Central America, and Mexico to bring numerous undocumented individuals to the US border in exchange for payment between March 2017 and June 2019, according to court documents.

Milon operated out of Tapachula where he maintained a hotel that housed the individuals on their way to the United States. He provided plane tickets and other assistance for the individuals to travel from Tapachula to Monterrey, Mexico.

Moktar assisted their illegal crossing into the United States, the Justice Department said.

“This human smuggling conspiracy operated on a global scale and endangered the lives of Bangladeshi migrants,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A Polite Jr of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

“The Justice Department will continue working with our law enforcement partners here and abroad to bring human smugglers like Hossain to justice and to disrupt these criminal networks that unlawfully bring migrants from across the world into the United States.”

“This criminal placed profit before life,” said Acting Assistant US Attorney Jennifer B Lowery of the Southern District of Texas, or SDTX.

“Human smugglers like Hossain often put migrants in dangerous situations, many leading to serious injury and even death. The SDTX is no stranger to this issue and will fervently pursue the battle, holding accountable not only the transporters, but any individuals who provided assistance along the way.”

“Today’s sentencing is a great example of how Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) uses its worldwide resources and interagency partnerships to bring international criminals like Mohamad Milon Hossain to justice in the United States,” said Special Agent in Charge Shane Folden of HSI San Antonio.

“Hossain was a key facilitator and smuggler of Bangladeshi nationals and his actions put our national security at risk. HSI is committed to working with its domestic and international partners to combat this type of crime throughout the globe.”