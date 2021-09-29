State Minister Swapan alleges 'bribery' at land office
Jashore Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Sep 2021 09:42 PM BdST Updated: 29 Sep 2021 09:42 PM BdST
The state minister for rural development and cooperatives has alleged he failed to register a piece of land because he could not pay a bribe.
Swapan Bhattacharjee raised the allegation at a rally in his constituency Jashore’s Monirampur on Wednesday, saying the local sub-registry office put up a notice boasting it is “free from corruption”.
“Is this information correct? No work is done at the sub-registry office without money. I went to register a piece of land last week, but the registration was not done because I could not pay the bribe,”
The local authorities and an NGO organised the rally to raise awareness about the people’s right to information marking International Day for Universal Access to Information.
More stories
Recent Stories
- State Minister Swapan alleges 'bribery' at land office
- Bangladesh logs 17 virus deaths, 1,178 cases in a day
- Bashundhara’s Anvir fails to secure anticipatory bail in case over Muniya’s death
- Police get two days to interrogate controversial Islamic orator Mufti Ibrahim
- Rabindra University teacher resigns from three positions over forced haircuts of students
- Husband, doctor seek anticipatory bail over the death of Scholastica school counsellor
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank issues notice on savings certificate interest cuts
- Dhamaka COO, two others arrested for fraud, embezzlement
- Messi scores maiden goal for PSG in 2-0 win over Man City
- Police to seek remand for controversial preacher Mufti Kazi Ibrahim after arrest
- Bashundhara’s Anvir fails to secure anticipatory bail in case over Muniya’s death
- Two cases filed against controversial Islamic orator Mufti Kazi Ibrahim
- BTRC was ordered to shut unauthorised news websites. It blocked bdnews24.com, a registered publisher
- Bangladesh logs 17 virus deaths, 1,178 cases in a day
- Husband, doctor seek anticipatory bail over the death of Scholastica school counsellor
- Bangladesh’s e-commerce has remained unhinged for years. Too late to fix it?