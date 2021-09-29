State Minister Swapan alleges 'bribery' at land office

Swapan Bhattacharjee raised the allegation at a rally in his constituency Jashore’s Monirampur on Wednesday, saying the local sub-registry office put up a notice boasting it is “free from corruption”.

“Is this information correct? No work is done at the sub-registry office without money. I went to register a piece of land last week, but the registration was not done because I could not pay the bribe,”

The local authorities and an NGO organised the rally to raise awareness about the people’s right to information marking International Day for Universal Access to Information.