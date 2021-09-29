Ports issue warning signal No. 3 as low-pressure area intensifies in Bay of Bengal
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Sep 2021 11:06 AM BdST Updated: 29 Sep 2021 11:06 AM BdST
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has advised maritime ports to hoist local cautionary signal No. 3 as a low-pressure system over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh-West Bengal coast has intensified into a well-marked low.
Strong winds are likely to blow over the north Bay and seaports of the country, said Meteorologist Abul Kalam Mallik. The ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been asked to hoist the cautionary signal because of these winds.
Khepupara recorded 97 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, the highest in the country. Over that period, the highest temperature recorded was 35.5 degrees Celsius in Tetulia.
There are chances of rain over the next couple of days due to the low, according to meteorologists.
In the forecast for the next 24 hours, the Met Office said light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in most parts of the Khulna and Barishal divisions, many parts of the Dhaka and Chattogram divisions, and some parts of the Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions. There may be moderate to heavy rainfall in some parts of the south.
Last week's cyclone Gulab crossed the coast between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh in India on Sunday night. The storm did not have any major impact in Bangladesh. However, light to moderate rain has fallen in different parts of the country, including Dhaka.
