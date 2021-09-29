Husband, doctor seek anticipatory bail over the death of Scholastica school counsellor

The petition was brought to the bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar by lawyer Yusuf Hussain Humayun on Wednesday, but the court deferred the issue to Thursday.

“The bail petition will be heard tomorrow,” Assistant Attorney General Mizanur Rahman said.

Evana, 32, was found dead between two buildings in Poribagh on Sept 15. Her in-laws said they believed she committed suicide by jumping to her death.

Her parents said they learnt about her unhappy relationship with her husband Abdullah Hasan Mahmud Rumman, a lawyer, after her death.

Her father ASM Aman Ullah Choudhury filed the case against Rumman and nephrologist Professor Mujibul Haque Mollah at Shahbagh Police Station on Saturday, said Shazzadur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Ramna zone at Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Evana told her friends before her death that Rumman had an extramarital affair and the doctor conspired with her husband to drug her with sleeping pills so that Rumman could talk to his lover, according to the charges.

Evana and Rumman married in 2010. They have two children.