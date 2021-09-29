Husband, doctor seek anticipatory bail over the death of Scholastica school counsellor
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Sep 2021 03:08 PM BdST Updated: 29 Sep 2021 03:08 PM BdST
The husband of Scholastica school guidance counsellor Evana Laila Chowdhury, Abdullah Hasan Mahmud Rumman, and her nephrologist Prof Mujibul Haque Mollah, have sought anticipatory bail from the High Court in the case over instigating her suicide.
The petition was brought to the bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar by lawyer Yusuf Hussain Humayun on Wednesday, but the court deferred the issue to Thursday.
“The bail petition will be heard tomorrow,” Assistant Attorney General Mizanur Rahman said.
Evana, 32, was found dead between two buildings in Poribagh on Sept 15. Her in-laws said they believed she committed suicide by jumping to her death.
Her parents said they learnt about her unhappy relationship with her husband Abdullah Hasan Mahmud Rumman, a lawyer, after her death.
Her father ASM Aman Ullah Choudhury filed the case against Rumman and nephrologist Professor Mujibul Haque Mollah at Shahbagh Police Station on Saturday, said Shazzadur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Ramna zone at Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
Evana told her friends before her death that Rumman had an extramarital affair and the doctor conspired with her husband to drug her with sleeping pills so that Rumman could talk to his lover, according to the charges.
Evana and Rumman married in 2010. They have two children.
- Husband, doctor seek bail over Evana’s death
- 3 bodies found after trawler sinks
- Two cases filed against Mufti Kazi Ibrahim
- Dhamaka CEO arrested for fraud
- Ports issue warning signal No. 3
- Police to seek remand for Kazi Ibrahim after arrest
- HC extends Khaleda’s bail by a year
- Dwarf cow Rani gets Guinness title after death
- Husband, doctor seek anticipatory bail over the death of Scholastica school counsellor
- High Court orders magistrates to explain Pori Moni remand decisions again
- Three bodies recovered from Bay of Bengal after trawler sinks
- A man was framed for posts that sparked riots in Ramu. Nine years later, he is still missing
- Two cases filed against controversial Islamic orator Mufti Kazi Ibrahim
- Dhamaka COO, two others arrested for fraud, embezzlement
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank issues notice on savings certificate interest cuts
- BTRC was ordered to shut unauthorised news websites. It blocked bdnews24.com, a registered publisher
- Police to seek remand for controversial preacher Mufti Kazi Ibrahim after arrest
- SSC exams to start Nov 14, HSC exams on Dec 2
- Messi scores maiden goal for PSG in 2-0 win over Man City
- Dwarf cow Rani finds place in Guinness Book after death
- Dhamaka COO, two others arrested for fraud, embezzlement
- Bangladesh’s ride-hailing drivers demand fee cut, call strike
- Police say Pori Moni is free to take back seized mobile phone, laptop, car
- New Taliban chancellor bars women from Kabul University