Bashundhara’s Anvir fails to secure anticipatory bail in case over Muniya’s death
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Sep 2021 04:53 PM BdST Updated: 29 Sep 2021 05:33 PM BdST
The High Court has dismissed an anticipatory bail petition filed by Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir in a case over the death of college student Mosarat Jahan Muniya.
The High Court bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar struck the petition from the court’s cause list on Wednesday.
The bench stated that, as ‘signs of injury’ were found on Muniya’s body during the autopsy, the court would not consider Anvir’s bail for the moment.
The High Court did, however, approve a six-week anticipatory bail for Anvir’s wife Sabrina Sayem.
Mosarat Jahan Muniya was found dead in a flat in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Apr 26.
Muniya was an HSC candidate at a college in Dhaka. After losing her parents, she was living in the capital alone, while other members of her family were in Cumilla.
The victim’s sister, Nusrat Jahan Tania, filed a case with Gulshan Police Station accusing Anvir of inciting the suicide.
A police investigation then absolved Anvir of responsibility in the case on Aug 18.
Tania filed a petition expressing “no confidence” in the final police investigation report, but Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury acquitted Anvir of charges.
Afterwards, Jahan Tania filed a new case against Anvir and his wife and parents, accusing them of rape and murder.
The case was filed against eight people with the Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal No. 8 on Sept 6.
After an initial hearing, Judge Mafruza Parveen ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation to investigate the case and submit a report.
Anvir’s father Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, mother Afroza Sobhan, wife Sabrina, Saifa Rahman Mim, model Faria Mahbub Piasa, apartment owner Ibrahim Ahmed Ripon and his wife Sharmin Akter are also named in the case.
Ripon has also received a six-week bail from the High Court in the case on the ground that he was not accused of rape in the FIR.
Anvir has never spoken to the media about the allegations.
