Bangladesh logs 17 virus deaths, 1,178 cases in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Sep 2021 05:16 PM BdST Updated: 29 Sep 2021 05:16 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 17 new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 27,487.
The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,555,051 as 1,178 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Wednesday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 12 fatalities and 865 infections.
Nationwide, another 1,086 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,514,962.
As many as 28,599 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.12 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.42 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.
Globally, over 232.82 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.76 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
