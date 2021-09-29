At least four dead as boat capsizes in Padma river in Chapainawabganj

The authorities could not confirm how many people were missing in the accident, but said the number could be five to seven.

The boat left the Boglauri pier for Dashrashia, but sank due to squally weather and strong current at about 1:45 pm, said Jalal Uddin, chairman of Panka Union Parishad.

About 22 passengers swam ashore, but Nilufa Yasmin, 50, of Dashrashia village and her 5-year-old granddaughter Maisha drowned.

Later, Nes Babu, 5, and Debi Khatun, 7, both from Narayanpur Bannapara village of Sadar Upazila, died, said Shibganj Police Station chief Farid Hossain.

Jalal said the Fire Service and Civil Defence and locals launched rescue efforts.