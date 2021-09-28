Man sentenced to death for rape and murder of madrasa student in Faridpur

Faridpur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Pradeep Kumar Ray handed down the verdict in the 2010 case in the presence of the suspect on Tuesday.

In addition to the death sentence, the convict has also been fined Tk 100,000.

Jinder, a resident of Kadmi Village in Boalmari’s Rupapat Union, raped and murdered the student in 2010, according to the case docket.

The victim’s father filed a case over the murder at Boalmari Police Station, said court public prosecutor Swapan Pal.

During the investigation, police detained and questioned a woman named Aklima before submitting their final investigation report in the case.

But, after the plaintiff objected to the report, the court transferred the case to the Detective Branch. In the course of the DB investigation, Jinder was arrested and later confessed to the crimes in a statement to the court.

According to the public prosecutor, Jinder was a farmer and had proposed marriage to the madrasa student on her way to school. He later sent a matchmaker to the victim’s house with his marriage offer.

After his offer was rejected by her parents, Jinder raped and killed the victim.