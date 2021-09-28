HC extends Khaleda’s bail in defamation, arson cases by a year

Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz and Justice Mohammad Ali issued the order extending her bail in four defamation cases in Dhaka and Norail.

Khaleda’s bail in another case of torching a bus in Cumilla which killed several people was extended on Monday by a High Court bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo.

Khaleda’s legal team included lawyer Kaiser Kamal, AHM Kamruzzaman Mamun, Shamima Sultana Dipti, Md Rokonuzzaman Suza and Md Maksud.

“BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s interim bail in five cases of defamation and arson attack leading to murder has been extended by another year,” said Kamruzzaman.

On Mar 6, 2019, the High Court granted bail to Khaleda in the Cumilla case which was extended for a year on Aug 20. Later on Monday it was extended again.

Four defamation cases were filed against Khaleda over her statement on the number of martyrs in the Liberation War. Three cases were filed in Dhaka, while the fourth in Norail. She secured an interim bail in the cases in 2018 and 2019.