Bangladesh gets another 2.5m Pfizer COVID vaccine doses

The vaccine consignment arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport from the US on Tuesday.

“The vaccine doses came on a Maldivian Airlines flight from Florida through Munich in Germany. Officials from the health ministry, DGHS, CSMD and the airport have received them,” said Md Maidul Islam Pradhan, senior information officer at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Bangladesh has received the doses under the COVAX initiative, he said.

A total of 3.6 million Pfizer vaccine doses have arrived in Bangladesh so far. The first consignment of 100,620 doses arrived on May 31 and another shipment of 1 million came on Sept 1.

STORAGE CAPACITY FOR PFIZER VACCINE INCREASED

The Pfizer vaccine must be stored between -90 degrees Celsius and -60 degrees Celsius.

The vaccine needs an ultra-cold freezer for storage and thermal shipping containers or ultra-freezer vans to transport it.

It can also be refrigerated at 2 degrees Celsius to 5 degrees Celsius for five days. At 30 degrees Celsius, the vaccine can be used for up to two hours.

Due to the storage-related complexities of the Pfizer vaccine, Bangladesh had requested last June that COVAX provide coronavirus vaccines that are ‘easy to store and transport’ in the local weather.

“We told COVAX that it would be unmanageable for us due to the local weather. We told them not to give us something that we can’t store. We need a large amount to maintain the cold storage supply chain. Who’ll provide that money?” Prof ABM Khurshid Alam, director general of the Directorate General of Health Services said on Jun 10.

But recently the DGHS’s capacity to store vaccine doses has increased with the purchase of 29 new freezers and locating 21 more in different places including Bangladesh Agricultural University, said Prof Alam.

“We didn’t know that the Agricultural University and other agricultural institutes are capable of storing vaccines. They use such freezers to store seeds. Now we have around 21 locations that can help us to store vaccines and also, we’re purchasing 29 freezers. We’ll get them in November and can store more Pfizer vaccines.”

Bangladesh can store up to 7 million doses of Pfizer vaccine, said Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora, additional director general in DGHS.