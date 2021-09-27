Police say Pori Moni is free to take back seized mobile phone, laptop, car
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Sep 2021 09:00 PM BdST Updated: 27 Sep 2021 09:00 PM BdST
Actress Shamsunahar Smrity, popularly known by her screen name Pori Moni, can take back her mobile phone, laptop and car as the police say they do not need the seized materials anymore for the investigation into narcotics charges against her.
The actress filed a plea with a Dhaka court on Sept 15 seeking to get back her belongings, including a makeup box.
The judge ordered the investigation officer to scrutinise the ownership of the objects and submit a report to the court.
Inspector Kazi Mostafa Kamal of police’s Criminal Investigation Department submitted the report on Sunday, saying he does not need 16 materials seized as evidence in the case anymore.
The investigation will not be hampered if the materials are returned to Pori Moni, the investigator said, according to Nelanjona Refat Surovi, a lawyer for the actress.
The court will hold a hearing on the report on Tuesday, Surovi said on Monday.
The actress was arrested on Aug 4 after the Rapid Action Battalion raided her home in Dhaka’s Banani. The following day, she was named in a narcotics case.
The CID received permission from judges for three rounds of remand, totalling seven days, to interrogate Pori Moni over the case. After the remand terms expired on Aug 21, a judge ordered her to jail.
She finally received bail in the case on Aug 31 and was released from jail a day later, after nearly a month in detention.
The raid on her home months after she accused a businessman of trying to rape and murder her at a boating club triggered a debate in Bangladesh.
The High Court questioned the necessity of her three rounds of remand in police custody, concluding that remand orders one after another amounted to an “abuse of power”.
- Video of a man setting his bike on fire goes viral
- HC orders probe into unlicensed microcredit loans
- Hasina motorcade attack: Another convict arrested
- 21 virus deaths in a day, lowest in 4 months
- Husband, doctor sued over death of school counsellor
- No truth to school infection reports: minister
- Deep depression in Bay of Bengal
- 3 die in Netrokona road accident
- Police say Pori Moni is free to take back seized mobile phone, laptop, car
- Video of a man setting his ridesharing motorcycle on fire goes viral on Facebook
- SSC exams to start Nov 14, HSC exams on Dec 2
- HC orders legal action against unlicensed microcredit lenders
- Owner found dead in building under construction in Chattogram
- Police arrest another fugitive convict in 2002 attack on Hasina’s motorcade
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank issues notice on savings certificate interest cuts
- Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi had bought a cow from a digital market. It was never delivered
- Bangladesh’s ride-hailing drivers demand fee cut, call strike
- Video of a man setting his ridesharing motorcycle on fire goes viral on Facebook
- Shrink Facebook to save the world
- Bangladesh tourism industry has reopened partially, but pandemic aftershock lingers
- SSC exams to start Nov 14, HSC exams on Dec 2
- German Social Democrats beat conservatives in vote to decide Merkel successor
- Husband, doctor sued over death of Scholastica school counsellor
- Owner found dead in building under construction in Chattogram