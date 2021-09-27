Owner found dead in building under construction in Chattogram
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Sep 2021 01:04 PM BdST Updated: 27 Sep 2021 01:04 PM BdST
Police have recovered the body of a man from the construction site of a building he was to own.
Nizam Pasha, 65, was found dead at the Zamir Housing site in Jalalabad on Monday morning.
Nizam was killed and the body was left covered with trash, said Inspector Aftab Hossain of Khulshi Police Station.
“Nizam was the owner of the building. He used to visit the construction site every day to inspect the progress of the construction work and to pay the labourers. He went there on Sunday too.”
“We believe from our initial investigation of the scene that Nizam was killed in the caretaker’s room and then the body was brought out and covered with waste,” the inspector said, adding the caretaker of the building is at large.
Police are preparing to file a case over the death, he said.
- Hasina motorcade attack: Another convict arrested
- 21 virus deaths in a day, lowest in 4 months
- Husband, doctor sued over death of school counsellor
- No truth to school infection reports: minister
- Deep depression in Bay of Bengal
- 3 die in Netrokona road accident
- At UN, Hasina seeks justice for Aug 15 carnage
- Come together to tackle emergencies: Hasina
- Police arrest another fugitive convict in 2002 attack on Hasina’s motorcade
- Bangladesh logs 21 daily virus deaths, lowest in 4 months
- Gulshan apartment owner gets anticipatory bail in Muniya’s death
- Husband, doctor sued over death of Scholastica school counsellor
- ADB approves $250m in loans to support Bangladesh’s economic recovery
- No truth to reports of COVID infections in schools: education minister
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank issues notice on savings certificate interest cuts
- Man arrested on suspicion of murder of London teacher Sabina Nessa
- Bangladesh logs 21 daily virus deaths, lowest in 4 months
- ‘No time to be a child’
- Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi had bought a cow from a digital market. It was never delivered
- The Marines reluctantly let a Sikh officer wear a turban. He says it’s not enough
- Husband, doctor sued over death of Scholastica school counsellor
- German Social Democrats beat conservatives in vote to decide Merkel successor
- Gulshan apartment owner gets anticipatory bail in Muniya’s death
- Study suggests age doesn’t slow metabolism, but lifestyle does