Owner found dead in building under construction in Chattogram

Nizam Pasha, 65, was found dead at the Zamir Housing site in Jalalabad on Monday morning.

Nizam was killed and the body was left covered with trash, said Inspector Aftab Hossain of Khulshi Police Station.

“Nizam was the owner of the building. He used to visit the construction site every day to inspect the progress of the construction work and to pay the labourers. He went there on Sunday too.”

“We believe from our initial investigation of the scene that Nizam was killed in the caretaker’s room and then the body was brought out and covered with waste,” the inspector said, adding the caretaker of the building is at large.

Police are preparing to file a case over the death, he said.