Gulshan apartment owner gets anticipatory bail in Muniya’s death

Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar granted six weeks of bail on Sunday to Ripon, named in a case that involves the rape and murder of Muniya. His wife Sharmin Akter has been named in the case too.

Lawyer Nahid Sultana Juthi represented the petitioner, while Assistant Attorney General Mizanur Rahman was the state counsel.

“Ripon was not accused of rape in the FIR. On this ground, the court has granted the bail. He must submit his passport and cooperate in the investigation,” Mizanur Rahman said.

Earlier, Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir, the key suspect in the case, sought anticipatory bail from the High Court over the case. His appeal will be heard on Sept 29.

A police investigation absolved Bashundhara MD Anvir of responsibility for inciting the suicide of Muniya on Aug 18. Later, her sister Nusrat Jahan Tania filed a new case against Anvir and his wife and parents accusing them of rape and murder.

The new case was filed against eight people with the Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal No. 8 on Sept 6.

After an initial hearing, Judge Mafruza Parveen ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation to investigate the case and submit a report.

Anvir’s father Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, mother Afroza Sobhan, wife Sabrina, Sharmin, Saifa Rahman Mim, model Faria Mahbub Piasa and Ibrahim Ahmed Ripon are also named in the case.

Muniya, the college student, was found dead in a Gulshan flat, owned by Ripon, on Apr 26. The victim’s sister, Nusrat Jahan, filed a case with Gulshan Police Station accusing Anvir of inciting the suicide.

The Bashundhara Group MD never spoke to the media about the allegation.

Tania filed a petition expressing “no confidence” in the final police investigation report that absolved Anvir of culpability in Muniya’s suicide, but Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury acquitted him of charges.

M Sarwar Hossain, one of the lawyers for plaintiff Tania, said they would take the issue to the High Court, seeking a review of the magistrate’s order.

Muniya was an HSC candidate at a college in Dhaka. After losing her parents, she was living in the capital alone, while other members of her family were in Cumilla.