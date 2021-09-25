3 die as pickup van hits parked truck in Netrokona

The incident occurred on the Netrokona-Mymensingh Road in the Bagra market area of Netrokona’s Sadar Upazila during the early hours of Saturday, police said.

One of the dead has been identified as Rony, 18, from Sunamganj. Police say all the victims hailed from Sunamganj’s Madhyanagar area.

The pickup van was transporting fish to Gazipur from Sunamganj.

The truck had broken down and was parked next to the road when the pickup van collided with it, Netrokona Model Police Station chief Khandaker Shaker Ahmed said.

Two of the victims inside the pickup van died on the spot and another died on the way to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Personnel from the Shyamganj Highway Police Outpost sent the bodies of the victims to Netrokona Modern Sadar Hospital for autopsy, OC Shaker said.